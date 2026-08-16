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Jeremy Jacquet News: Starts vs. Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Jacquet (knee) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's final preseason friendly against Como, a positive sign ahead of the season opener against Newcastle United on Aug. 23, the club announced.

Jacquet had been recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the earlier friendly against Monaco, with coach Andoni Iraola previously saying his return was taking a bit of time as expected. This start marks his likely Liverpool debut following his summer move, a significant step in his integration with the squad. He'll be in contention with Ronald Araujo for a starting role in the season opener.

Jeremy Jacquet
Liverpool
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