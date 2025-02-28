Jeremy Nosakhare Agbonifo Injury: Out for Le Havre game

Agbonifo has picked up a muscle strain this week and will miss Saturday's match against Le Havre, assistant coach Edward Still said in a press conference. "Agbonifo picked up a muscle strain. He will be out for Sunday's game but will be back next week."

Agbonifo will miss Sunday's game due to a muscle strain but is expected to return next week against Marseille at the Velodrome. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup as he has been a bench option since his arrival.