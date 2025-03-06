Fantasy Soccer
Jeremy Nosakhare Agbonifo Injury: Still in doubt for Saturday

Published on March 6, 2025

Agbonifo (hamstring) is still a doubt to face Marseille on Saturday after picking up an injury last week that kept him out of the previous match, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Agbonifo remains a doubt for Saturday's match due to a hamstring injury sustained ahead of the game against Le Havre. However, his potential absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option since joining the club.

Lens
