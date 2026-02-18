Jeremy Nosakhare Agbonifo News: Completes BK Hacken move

Agbonifo has completed a loan move from Lens to BK Hacken until the end of the season, with a purchase option included, his parent club announced.

Agbonifo heads back to his former club on loan through the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign with FC Basel. The forward will be pushing for a bigger role and more consistent minutes in a familiar environment where he knows the system and expectations. With a purchase option baked into the deal, there is a real path for him to stick around beyond the summer if he makes his impact count.