Jeremy Toljan Injury: Forced off against Mallorca

Toljan (undisclosed) was forced off in the 22nd minute of Sunday's clash against Mallorca after feeling physical discomfort early in the match, according to the club.

Toljan had started in the right-back role for coach Luis Castro before the issue forced an earlier than expected change, with Nacho Perez coming on to replace him. The German full-back's withdrawal is a blow for Levante heading into a crucial stage of the season, with no further details provided on the nature of the discomfort. Further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges on the severity of the issue and his availability for upcoming fixtures.