Jeremy Toljan headshot

Jeremy Toljan Injury: Forced off against Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Toljan (undisclosed) was forced off in the 22nd minute of Sunday's clash against Mallorca after feeling physical discomfort early in the match, according to the club.

Toljan had started in the right-back role for coach Luis Castro before the issue forced an earlier than expected change, with Nacho Perez coming on to replace him. The German full-back's withdrawal is a blow for Levante heading into a crucial stage of the season, with no further details provided on the nature of the discomfort. Further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges on the severity of the issue and his availability for upcoming fixtures.

Jeremy Toljan
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Toljan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Toljan See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago