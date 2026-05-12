Jeremy Toljan headshot

Jeremy Toljan News: Contributes Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Toljan assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo.

Toljan assisted one of the three goals Tuesday to help get the narrow win over Celta. This was his fourth assist of the season and his first since January. On the defensive end, he's collected 91 clearances while making 64 tackles and 31 interceptions.

Jeremy Toljan
Levante
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