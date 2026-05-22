Jeremy Toljan News: Option for season finale

Toljan (undisclosed) has returned to full training this week and will be an option for Saturday's season finale against Real Betis, according to A Punt Esports.

Toljan had been forced off in the 22nd minute of Sunday's clash against Mallorca after feeling physical discomfort, raising concerns over his fitness heading into the final fixture of the season. His return to collective sessions is an encouraging development and the full-back should push to regain his starting role against Betis, with the club having managed his condition carefully since the early exit against Mallorca.