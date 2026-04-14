Jeremy Toljan headshot

Jeremy Toljan News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Toljan registered six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Toljan recorded the joint second-highest number of crosses in the game and defensively contributed four clearances, three tackles, one interception and a block. Over his last four appearances, he has accumulated 24 clearances, seven tackles and four interceptions.

Jeremy Toljan
Levante
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