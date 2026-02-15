Jeremy Toljan News: Returns from ban
Toljan has returned from a one-game ban and is an option again.
Toljan is done with his ban after only one match missed, set to play after a ban due to yellow card accumulation. He is their regular starter at right-back and has yet to miss a start all season until his ban, earning four goal contributions in 22 appearances.
