Jeremy Toljan headshot

Jeremy Toljan News: Returns from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Toljan has returned from a one-game ban and is an option again.

Toljan is done with his ban after only one match missed, set to play after a ban due to yellow card accumulation. He is their regular starter at right-back and has yet to miss a start all season until his ban, earning four goal contributions in 22 appearances.

Jeremy Toljan
Levante
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Toljan See More
