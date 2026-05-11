Jeremy Toljan News: Scores own goal

Toljan had an own goal, six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 victory versus Osasuna.

Toljan netted an unfortunate own goal Friday inside the first five minutes of that would become Levante's dramatic 3-2 win over Osasuna. In addition to his own goal, the fullback managed to created one chance from six crosses (two accurate) over his 90 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Toljan has averaged 3.6 cross attempts and two clearances per appearance while contributing to three clean sheets.