Jerome Opoku Injury: Substituted as precaution

Opoku (undisclosed) was replaced in the 76th minute of Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Wales as a precautionary measure after picking up an apparent knock, with the coaching staff opting not to take any risks despite the defender insisting he could continue, according to Ashes Gyamera.

Opoku's condition will be assessed over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for Ghana's World Cup campaign. Abdul Mumin came on to replace him, and the coaching staff will be monitoring Opoku closely ahead of the tournament opener given his importance to the Black Stars' defensive setup.