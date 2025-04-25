Fantasy Soccer
Jerome Roussillon headshot

Jerome Roussillon Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Roussillon (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Bochum, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Roussillon is still not fit and is set to serve on the sidelines again, missing his second match in a row due to the injury. The good news is that this remains a minor loss, only starting in one of his seven appearances this season. He will look to be fit soon, hoping to be able to play in the club's last three games of the season.

Jerome Roussillon
Union Berlin
