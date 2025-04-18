Jerome Roussillon Injury: Ruled out against Stuttgart

Roussillon (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's game against Stuttgart and is considered week-to-week, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "Roussi will definitely be out. This is an injury he sustained relatively early in the last game. He then pulled through and persevered, which was important for us at that moment. Now he's out for the time being. We'll have to take it week to week."

Roussillon suffered an injury after coming on against Leverkusen on Saturday and the issue turned out to be more serious than expected as he will miss the game against Stuttgart. This is a big blow for the team with Robert Skov still out and Josip Juranovic also a doubt. Tom Rothe could start on the left flank if all three are unavailable.