Jesper Karlsson News: Dynamic in Udinese game

Karlsson created two scoring chances and had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Friday's 1-0 loss against Udinese.

Karlsson subbed in at halftime and had his best display since joining Lecce in January, which could prompt the coach to give him a chance from the start over either Santiago Pierotti or Tete Morente. He has registered three shots (one on target), four key passes, nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in his last five appearances (one start).