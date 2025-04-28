Jesper Karlsson News: Scores PK in Atalanta match

Karlsson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Karlsson drew a surprise start over Tete Morente considering he hadn't gotten any minutes in the previous three matches and was pretty good on offense, in addition to keeping his cool from the spot. However, he caused a PK on the other end with an unfortunate tackle on Juan Cuadrado. It remains to be seen whether this showing will help him gain momentum. He has recorded at least one shot in his last five displays (three starts), totaling seven (four on target) and adding three key passes, 16 crosses (three accurate) and 10 corners. He has launched multiple deliveries in six of his last seven showings.