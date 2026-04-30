Jesper Karlstrom Injury: Questionable for Torino match

Karlstrom "is dealing with an ailment and might be unfit for Saturday," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Karlstrom was set to return from suspension but sustained an undisclosed minor injury in training and might not be an option. Jakub Piotrowski (undisclosed) and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (ankle) are also iffy in the same role, which could lead to substantial minutes for Lennon Miller and Oier Zarraga.