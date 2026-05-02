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Jesper Karlstrom Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Karlstrom (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Torino.

Karlstrom has been unable to overcome the minor injury he sustained in training, with coach Kosta Runjaic's suggestion that he might be unfit proving accurate ahead of the Torino fixture. The midfielder had been set to return from suspension before the fitness concern emerged, and his absence compounds an already difficult situation in the Udinese midfield. Oier Zarraga and Lennon Miller expected to see more playing time until the injured players return.

Jesper Karlstrom
Udinese
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