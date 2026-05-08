Jesper Karlstrom Injury: Set to be back versus Cagliari

Karlstrom (undisclosed) has recuperated and is in the running to start Saturday, Sky Italy reported.

Karlstrom sat out the previous game due to muscle fatigue, but had a good week of training and could recapture his usual starting job. Jakub Piotrowski, Lennon Miller and Oier Zarraga are the other options with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (lower leg) on the shelf. Kalstrom has logged at least one tackle in his last five outings (all starts), totaling seven (five won) and recording four shots (zero on target), eight interceptions and three key passes over that span. Additionally, he has tallied one or more clearances in his last five performances, totaling 19.