Jesper Karlstrom headshot

Jesper Karlstrom News: Active defensively against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Karlstrom drew three fouls and recorded two tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Karlstrom shined in the passive phase in a gritty contest, contributing to the second consecutive clean sheet for his side. He has assisted once and posted two key passes, seven tackles (five won) an 18 clearances in his last five outings.

