Jesper Karlstrom headshot

Jesper Karlstrom News: Completes disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Karlstrom served a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-3 with Lazio.

Karlstrom will return versus Torino on Saturday and get the call over either Idrissa Gueye or Jakub Piotrowski, depending on how aggressive the coach decides to be. He has logged at least one clearance in eight straight displays, amassing 19 and posting eight tackles (six won), four charges created and 13 interceptions over that span.

Jesper Karlstrom
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Karlstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Karlstrom See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
Yesterday