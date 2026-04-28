Jesper Karlstrom News: Completes disqualification

Karlstrom served a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-3 with Lazio.

Karlstrom will return versus Torino on Saturday and get the call over either Idrissa Gueye or Jakub Piotrowski, depending on how aggressive the coach decides to be. He has logged at least one clearance in eight straight displays, amassing 19 and posting eight tackles (six won), four charges created and 13 interceptions over that span.