Jesper Karlstrom News: Defensive force in Cagliari tilt

Karlstrom (thigh) had one tackle (one won), three blocks and seven clearances and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Karlstrom returned to his usual workload following an ailment and a suspension and was instrumental in stifling the adversaries with his physical presence in the midfield. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last six displays, accumulating eight (six won) and posting eight interceptions, three chances created and six blocks over that span. Additionally, this marked his ninth consecutive outing with one or more clearances (26 total). Instead, he interrupted a three-game string with one shot.