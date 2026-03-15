Jesper Karlstrom News: Logs four interceptions against Juventus

Karlstrom won one tackle and had one shot (zero on goal), four interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Karlstrom did a little bit of everything and notched a new season high in interceptions, as Udinese sat back for most of the game. He has registered at least one in five tilts on the trot, racking up 10 interceptions and logging three chances created, three blocks and two off-target shots over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fourth appearance in a row with one or more clearances (13 total).