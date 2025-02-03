Jesper Karlstrom News: Serves disqualification

Karlstrom cleared a one-match ban in Saturday's 3-2 win over Roma.

Karlstrom will be available against Napoli on Sunday and replace either Jurgen Ekkelenkamp or Alexis Sanchez in the starting lineup, as the coach went with a more aggressive formation sans him. He has recorded seven tackles (five won), two shots (zero on target), four interceptions and five clearances in his last five displays.