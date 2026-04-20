Jesper Karlstrom News: Suspended for Lazio game

Karlstrom had two crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one shot (zero on target) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Parma.

Karlstrom had a run-of-the-mill display on both ends, extending his streak of appearances with at least one tackle and one interception but failing to record an interception for the first time in 10 fixtures. He'll miss his first game of the season Monday. Lennon Miller or Oier Zarraga will replace him in the midfield.