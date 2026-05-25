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Jesper Karlstrom News: Works hard against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Karlstrom won one of two tackles and had one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Karlstrom was the usual big presence in the back and attacked a little in this one. He tallied at least one clearance in his last 11 displays, racking up 28. He was a stalwart for the second consecutive season, scoring once and registering 54 tackles, 36 interceptions and 76 clearances in 36 matches.

Jesper Karlstrom
Udinese
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