Jesper Karlstrom News: Works hard against Napoli
Karlstrom won one of two tackles and had one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Karlstrom was the usual big presence in the back and attacked a little in this one. He tallied at least one clearance in his last 11 displays, racking up 28. He was a stalwart for the second consecutive season, scoring once and registering 54 tackles, 36 interceptions and 76 clearances in 36 matches.
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