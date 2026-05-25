Jesper Karlstrom News: Works hard against Napoli

Karlstrom won one of two tackles and had one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Karlstrom was the usual big presence in the back and attacked a little in this one. He tallied at least one clearance in his last 11 displays, racking up 28. He was a stalwart for the second consecutive season, scoring once and registering 54 tackles, 36 interceptions and 76 clearances in 36 matches.