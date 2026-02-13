Jesper Lindstrom headshot

Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Doesn't train Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Lindstrom didn't train Friday due to illness and is questionable to play against RB Leipzig on Sunday, according to manager Daniel Bauer.

Lindstrom was one of two players who didn't train Friday due to an illness, with Kevin Paredes being the other. Lindstrom has been limited to just 88 minutes and six outings off the bench in the current Bundesliga campaign, so he's not expected to cause a big shock in fantasy if he ends up being ruled out.

Jesper Lindstrom
VfL Wolfsburg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More
