Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Doesn't train Friday
Lindstrom didn't train Friday due to illness and is questionable to play against RB Leipzig on Sunday, according to manager Daniel Bauer.
Lindstrom was one of two players who didn't train Friday due to an illness, with Kevin Paredes being the other. Lindstrom has been limited to just 88 minutes and six outings off the bench in the current Bundesliga campaign, so he's not expected to cause a big shock in fantasy if he ends up being ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29339 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29339 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28350 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28350 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26352 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More