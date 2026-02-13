Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Doesn't train Friday

Lindstrom didn't train Friday due to illness and is questionable to play against RB Leipzig on Sunday, according to manager Daniel Bauer.

Lindstrom was one of two players who didn't train Friday due to an illness, with Kevin Paredes being the other. Lindstrom has been limited to just 88 minutes and six outings off the bench in the current Bundesliga campaign, so he's not expected to cause a big shock in fantasy if he ends up being ruled out.