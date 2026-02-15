Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Not an option Sunday
Lindstrom (illness) is out for Sunday's match against Leipzig.
Lindstrom was not in training Friday after an illness, and that has left him out Sunday, not fit enough to be an option. This is mainly a loss of depth for the club, as he has yet to start or score this season.
