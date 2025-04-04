Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesper Lindstrom headshot

Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 3:05am

Lindstrom remains out due to his groin injury and is seeing a specialist as it could be a hernia, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Jesper is not available. He's going to get checked by a specialist - he's got a groin problem. We're half looking to see if it could be a hernia, so we'll check it. He's not available."

Lindstrom will miss Saturday's clash against Arsenal as he is still dealing with a groin injury. He is consulting a specialist as it could be a hernia. His timeline for return remains unknown, and Carlos Alcaraz is likely to take on a larger role in the frontline until Lindstrom fully recovers.

Jesper Lindstrom
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now