Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Remains out

Lindstrom will miss Saturday's clash against Arsenal as he is still dealing with a groin injury. He is consulting a specialist as it could be a hernia. His timeline for return remains unknown, and Carlos Alcaraz is likely to take on a larger role in the frontline until Lindstrom fully recovers.