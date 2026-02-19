Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Still out
Lindstrom (illness) remains out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, assistant coach Tobias Holm said in the press conference. "Jesper Lindstrom will not be fit in time for the match."
Lindstrom remains out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg after already missing the previous match due to illness. The midfielder had held a reserve role prior to his setback, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact.
