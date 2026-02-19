Jesper Lindstrom headshot

Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 6:46am

Lindstrom (illness) remains out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, assistant coach Tobias Holm said in the press conference. "Jesper Lindstrom will not be fit in time for the match."

Lindstrom remains out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg after already missing the previous match due to illness. The midfielder had held a reserve role prior to his setback, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact.

Jesper Lindstrom
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
345 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
345 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
356 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
356 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
358 days ago