Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Will miss remainder of season

Lindstrom will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hernia surgery on Thursday. He will now begin his recovery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Carlos Alcaraz is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline for the remainder of the season.