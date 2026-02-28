Jesper Lindstrom headshot

Jesper Lindstrom News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lindstrom (illness) is an option for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart after training normally all week, coach Daniel Bauer said in the press conference. "Jesper has trained normally all week. He will undoubtedly be a very interesting option for the weekend."

Lindstrom shook off his illness this week and returned to full training with the squad, putting himself back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Stuttgart. That's a big boost for the wolves, as he gives the front line another dynamic option moving forward. Still, he'll likely be eased back into action in a rotational role before ramping up to full speed.

