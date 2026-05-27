Jesper Lindstrom News: Ends loan
Lindstrom is back with Napoli after a loan to Wolfsburg, according to his former club.
Lindstrom is returning to Italy this offseason, as the attacker ends a season-long loan with a relegated Wolfsburg. Unfortunately for the attacker, much of his season was marred by injury, missing 20 games compared to his 13 appearances (four starts), not earning a single goal contribution all season. This will leave him in limbo as he returns to his parent club, unlikely to see much time with the club if his pace of play continues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29March 11, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29March 11, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26February 26, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Lindstrom See More