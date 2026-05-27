Jesper Lindstrom News: Ends loan

Lindstrom is back with Napoli after a loan to Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Lindstrom is returning to Italy this offseason, as the attacker ends a season-long loan with a relegated Wolfsburg. Unfortunately for the attacker, much of his season was marred by injury, missing 20 games compared to his 13 appearances (four starts), not earning a single goal contribution all season. This will leave him in limbo as he returns to his parent club, unlikely to see much time with the club if his pace of play continues.