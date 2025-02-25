Jesper Lindstrom News: Fit for Wednesday

Lindstrom is an option for Wednesday's match against Brentford after his early exit from Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, according to manager David Moyes. "Jesper had a bit of fever, flu-like symptoms, which I knew about and he was struggling with it a little bit - he's recovered from it."

Lindstrom will be an option for the mid-week match after an illness over the weekend that kept him from finishing Saturday's contest. He has started in the club's past seven games, so he will look to see the start immediately during his return. However, he has yet to bag a goal contribution during that span and will look to turn it around soon.