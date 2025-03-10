Jesper Lindstrom News: Logs assist in draw

Lindstrom delivered an assist, had one off-target shot and made five tackles (three won) during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Lindstrom assisted Jack Harrison for the goal that broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute but then couldn't have much more impact on the attacking end. On the other hand, the winger had many substantial contributions on the defensive end as he's done during most of the campaign. After appearing on the scoresheet for the first time this season, Lindstrom will hope this is the start of better things to come.