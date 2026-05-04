Jesse Derry Injury: Stretchered off with head injury

Derry was forced off the field in stoppage time of Monday's match against Nottingham Forest due to an apparent concussion.

Derry would be involved in a scary clash of heads Monday that would see two players exit the field, although Derry would be taken off via stretcher. This likely implies the attacker is suffering from a serious concussion, likely to sideline him for a week or two due to protocol. This is his first league appearance of the season, so this is a bit of a disappointment for the attacker, as his chances to play will be numbered once he returns to play.