Jesse Derry headshot

Jesse Derry Injury: Stretchered off with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Derry was forced off the field in stoppage time of Monday's match against Nottingham Forest due to an apparent concussion.

Derry would be involved in a scary clash of heads Monday that would see two players exit the field, although Derry would be taken off via stretcher. This likely implies the attacker is suffering from a serious concussion, likely to sideline him for a week or two due to protocol. This is his first league appearance of the season, so this is a bit of a disappointment for the attacker, as his chances to play will be numbered once he returns to play.

Jesse Derry
Chelsea
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