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Jesse Derry News: Makes bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 11:14am

Derry (concussion) is on the bench for Tuesday's clash versus Tottenham.

Derry was expected to miss the rest of the season with the serious blow he picked up against Nottingham on May 4, but he's available for the final couple of fixtures. The youngster is unlikely to play a huge role, though the absences of Estevao (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (hamstring) mean he could see some opportunities in place of either Pedro Neto or Cole Palmer on the wings.

Jesse Derry
Chelsea
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