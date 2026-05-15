Jessy Deminguet Injury: Not playing vs. Nice

Deminguet (ankle) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Deminguet was a regular starter for Metz in the second half of the season, but he didn't provide a lot of fantasy value as a holding midfielder. He ends the 2025/26 season with just two goals while adding 44 tackles, 22 interceptions and 17 clearances in 31 league appearances (25 starts).