Jessy Deminguet Injury: Not playing vs. Nice
Deminguet (ankle) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.
Deminguet was a regular starter for Metz in the second half of the season, but he didn't provide a lot of fantasy value as a holding midfielder. He ends the 2025/26 season with just two goals while adding 44 tackles, 22 interceptions and 17 clearances in 31 league appearances (25 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now