Jessy Deminguet News: Opens scoring in defeat

Deminguet scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Monaco.

Deminguet's glancing header opened the scoring Saturday in Metz's 2-1 defeat versus Monaco. In addition to his goal, the midfielder made one tackle (one won), one interception and one clearance in support of the defensive effort across his 81 minutes of play. The goal breaks Deminguet's 14 appearance (12 start) stretch without a goal contribution.