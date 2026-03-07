Jesus Alberto Angulo Injury: Forced off in derby

Angulo was replaced because of an apparent knee injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monterrey.

Angulo was struggling with some physical issue during the final minutes of the weekend's match, and it's unclear if he suffered a setback of his recent knee injuries that limited his involvement early in the year. He has made three consecutive stats at center-back, and losing him would force the Tigers to choose between moving Romulo Zwarg once again to the defense or using a more direct option like Juan Jose Purata or Francisco Reyes.