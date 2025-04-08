Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Alberto Angulo headshot

Jesus Alberto Angulo Injury: Misses CCC game due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Angulo is questionable for Saturday's derby against Monterrey following his absence in the midweek clash with LA Galaxy with a hip injury, Roberto Flores of Milenio reports.

Angulo's recovery is apparently being taken cautiously so that he can see action in the upcoming rivalry matchup in league play. However, it's unclear whether he'll be fit enough to get his usual playing time. His exclusion would leave a major void in the Tigers' back line that could be covered by either Romulo Zwarg or Osvaldo Rodriguez, assuming they stick with a five-man defense.

Jesus Alberto Angulo
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now