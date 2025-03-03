Jesus Alberto Angulo News: Credited with easy assist

Angulo assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

Angulo was near the halfway line when he opened the ball up to the left flank to find Jesus Garza, and the full-back would end up scoring with a cross that wasn't touched by anyone before finding the back of the net. This will be one of Angulo's easiest assists of his career. However, he should continue to earn most of his fantasy value via defensive stats going forward, even with a favorable matchup against Queretaro on Friday on the horizon.