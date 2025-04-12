Jesus Alberto Angulo News: On bench versus Rayados
Angulo (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Monterrey.
Angulo could return to the field after dealing with a minor injury, although the fact that he's not in the starting lineup means he may not be completely fit and only ready to play a few minutes. In that case, he might be used to replace either Diego Lainez on the left wing or Romulo Zwarg in the back line if required during the game.
