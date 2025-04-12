Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Alberto Angulo headshot

Jesus Alberto Angulo News: On bench versus Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Angulo (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Monterrey.

Angulo could return to the field after dealing with a minor injury, although the fact that he's not in the starting lineup means he may not be completely fit and only ready to play a few minutes. In that case, he might be used to replace either Diego Lainez on the left wing or Romulo Zwarg in the back line if required during the game.

Jesus Alberto Angulo
Tigres UANL
