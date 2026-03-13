Jesus Alberto Angulo News: Plays in CONCACAF match

Angulo (knee) started in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 game versus Cincinnati.

Angulo's 59-minute midweek outing confirmed he didn't suffer a significant blow despite being forced off during last weekend's derby against Rayados. While he might be rested as a precaution at some point during the busy period, he'll aim to start as part of a center-back pairing alongside Joaquim or Juan Jose Purata. Thus, the versatile defender could be valuable in terms of passes and defensive numbers.