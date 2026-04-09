Jesus Alberto Angulo News: Returns to action in CCC

Angulo (undisclosed) played 86 minutes and made one tackle during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Seattle Sounders.

Angulo was available again as expected following a precautionary absence, and he featured alongside Romulo Zwarg in the middle of a four-man defense during the midweek clash. With the UANL team now able to use its entire center-back depth, and given that they're playing twice every week between domestic and continental competitions, all of Angulo, Romulo, Joaquim, Juan Jose Purata and Rafael Guerrero might be involved in the rotation in upcoming fixtures.