Jesus Alberto Angulo News: Scores in start

Angulo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win over América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

The first half of February saw Angulo acclimate back into Tigres' team after a relatively brutal knee injury. Angulo was added back into Tigres' starting XI on Feb. 21 and logged his second straight start Saturday, an opportunity he used to log his first Liga MX goal since the 2023-24 campaign.