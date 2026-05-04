Jesus Alberto Angulo News: Scores in win

Angulo scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle, four clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Angulo had some solid defensive numbers but his biggest contribution definitely came on the offensive side of the ball as he appeared on the near post to head home a corner kick from the left and draw things level at 1-1 just before halftime. This was the second goal of the season for the center-back, who's having a campaign full of ups and downs but for another year displayed a very high fantasy ceiling, what makes him a very intriguing pick for next weekend's second leg.