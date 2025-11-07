Gomez found the back of the net through a 65th-minute header before leaving with apparent discomfort in the victory. He's now questionable for the first Play-In match, hoping to take advantage of the international break to complete his recovery. After playing different roles in the back line throughout the campaign, he was now used as a midfielder due to Frank Thierry Boya's (knee) injury. The remaining members of the squad who could fill that position if required are Joe Corona and Kevin Rafael Escamilla.