Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Active defensively in win

Gomez generated six tackles (four won), 11 clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Gomez was one of the standout performers for Tijuana in this match after posting an impressive defensive effort. The 11 clearances were a season-high mark for the defender, who's averaging 4.2 clearances and 2.8 tackles per game over his last five Clausura outings.