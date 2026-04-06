Jesus Alejandro Gomez headshot

Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Active defensively in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Gomez generated six tackles (four won), 11 clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Gomez was one of the standout performers for Tijuana in this match after posting an impressive defensive effort. The 11 clearances were a season-high mark for the defender, who's averaging 4.2 clearances and 2.8 tackles per game over his last five Clausura outings.

Jesus Alejandro Gomez
Club Tijuana
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