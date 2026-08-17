Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Active in win

Gomez recorded five tackles (three won), six clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Gomez finished with team-high totals of five tackles and four interceptions while adding six duels won and a last-man tackle in the fourth Apertura matchup. Such performance strengthened his encouraging momentum, as he increased his league counts to 20 clearances, 10 interceptions and 11 tackles (eight won) over four starts. After being used in various different roles during past seasons, he has now established himself as a regular starter at center-back.