Jesus Alejandro Gomez headshot

Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Gomez notched his second assist of the Clasurua as he helped reduce the deficit in the second half against Cruz Azul. He played as a midfielder in the game despite primarily playing as a left-back for Tijuana. In this role he delivered three crosses and registered three tackles.

Jesus Alejandro Gomez
Club Tijuana
