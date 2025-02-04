Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Provides assist in defeat

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Gomez notched his second assist of the Clasurua as he helped reduce the deficit in the second half against Cruz Azul. He played as a midfielder in the game despite primarily playing as a left-back for Tijuana. In this role he delivered three crosses and registered three tackles.